CLARK COUNTY - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police are investigating an alleged poaching of a pregnant doe in the Battle Ground area of Clark County.
They believe the doe was shot on either the night of Thursday, May 23 or Friday, May 24. Then she was left on the sight and found days later.
“The doe was left to waste in the area of the BG 2000 line, which is located off of N.E. Berry Road,” Officer Van Vladricken said. “The doe was found with multiple bullet wounds and had twin fawns (both male) days away from being born.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the WDFW at (360) 902-2928 or text WDFWTIP to 847411. Those who provide information which leads police to an arrest could earn a cash reward or special permit hunting opportunities.