SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating a deer found shot by an arrow in the 2900 block of East Indiana Avenue Thursday.
Fish and Wildlife received a tip about the deer before dispatching WDFW Officers to removed the deer. Officials are searching for whoever is responsible.
WDFW Eastern Washington communications manager Staci Lehman says the incident raises numerous safety concerns.
"There's human safety or your pet's safety," Lehman said. "What if whoever fired that bow or whatever weapon they were using hit a child walking through the neighborhood? Obviously this is a busy area."
Neighborhood residents told KHQ they are stunned by the news, both because they don't normally see deer in the area and because they didn't notice any unusual activity leading up to the discovery.
Lehman says it is illegal to shoot game in a residential area, and poaching is a felony punishable by jail time and fines. WDFW says people who offer tips that lead to a conviction could recieve up to $500 or points toward hunting licenses as a reward.
Report tips to WDFW by calling 877-933-9847, texting 847411, emailing reportpoaching@dfw.wa.gov or by clicking here.
