The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for information regarding the poaching of five Whitetail does in the Wooten Wildlife Area in Columbia County.
Following a concerned citizen's report, officers found five partially butchered deer at Campground Nine in the Wooten Wildlife Area on Tuesday, Jan. 15.
Based on evidence on scene, it appeared the deer had been shot during the night/early morning of Jan.14-15 and were then brought to the campground to be butchered, with primarily only the back straps and rear quarters taken.
Anyone with any information are encouraged to call WDFW Sgt. Paul Mosman at 509-710-5707 or Officer Ricky Delp at 509-780-2746. Tips can be anonymous and may be eligible for reward.