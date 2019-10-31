SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ has confirmed that Washington's Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating a bizarre killing in Spokane's Chief Garry Park Neighborhood.
According to the department, they were notified today that someone killed a deer with a bow and arrow, and then dragged it into an alley nearby.
They are looking for any videos or witnesses who may have seen something. If you know anything, call the Department of Fish and Wildlife right away.
