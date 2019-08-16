The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife killed four members of the OPT wolf pack on Friday due to a series of investigations showing the pack is responsible for 29 livestock attacks.
WDFW Director Kelly Susewind authorized the lethal removals on July 31, in response to continuing depredations of cattle on federal grazing lands in the Kettle River range of Ferry County.
The removal decision was made with guidance from the state’s Wolf Conservation and Management Plan and the lethal removal provisions of the department’s wolf-livestock interaction protocol.
The OPT pack has been involved in 14 livestock depredations in the last 10 months, with nine in the last 30 days, and a total of 29 since Sept. 5, 2018.
The livestock producer who owns the affected livestock took several proactive, nonlethal, conflict deterrence measures to reduce conflicts between wolves and livestock, and WDFW will continue to monitor for wolf activity in the area and work closely with producers.
This was the fourth time Director Susewind has authorized lethal removal in the OPT pack since Sept. 12, 2018