OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say they caught a hunter violating multiple state laws/rules in the Sinlahekin Wildlife Area, and oddly was pant-less while doing so.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police says an officer was patrolling the Driscoll Island unit of Sinlahekin when he observed a vehicle park at a popular jump-shooting spot for ducks. The hunter then emerged from the vehicle dressed in only a shirt, sandals and boxer shorts, then began creeping over the river edge looking for ducks.
The officer made contact with the hunter, finding he was unlawfully using lead shot and was in possession of a mixed bag of ducks, quail, chukars and pheasant.
"In addition to the interesting clothing choice, the hunter was missing his required hunter safety orange and the appropriate licenses for waterfowl," WDFW said.
