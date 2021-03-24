The public is invited to voice their opinions on setting the salmon season during a virtual public meeting on March 31.
The meeting will feature the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission. According to a release from WDFW, the meeting will cover “cooperative management, the North of Falcon salmon season setting process, and how low Stillaguamish River salmon returns require expansive support in order to prevent further regional fishing opportunity impacts.”
This virtual meeting is set to begin at 3 p.m. on March 31. WDFW’s full virtual North of Falcon meeting schedule is available here.