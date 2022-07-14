SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is restricting campfires and other activities on managed lands in eastern Washington starting July 15. WDFW said this is to help reduce the risk of fires on state wildlife and water access areas.
“Due to the wet and cool start to the summer, we delayed restrictions this year beyond July 1, allowing people longer opportunity to enjoy campfires,” Cynthia Wilkerson, WDFW’s lands division manager said. “But wildfire risk is increasing this week, and it’s time to take proper precautions to preserve public recreation lands, wildlife habitat, public health, and safety for local communities.”
PROHIBITED EAST OF THE CASCADES:
- Fires or campfires, including those in fire rings. Personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum, or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.
- Discharge of firearms for target shooting or other purposes by anyone not engaged in lawful hunting.
- Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle. Do not throw lit cigarettes out your window.
- Welding and operating chainsaws, including the use of an acetylene torch or other open flame.
- Operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads. Parking is permitted within designated parking areas, including developed campgrounds and trailheads; and in areas without vegetation that are within 10 feet of roadways.
These restrictions will be in place until further notice.