FERRY COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is in talks to rework how the organization addresses attacks on wildlife grazing on public lands by wildlife.
Over the last three years, wolves belonging to the OPT Pack have been involved in multiple conflicts with livestock on grazing allotments on the public lands.
The Diamond M Ranch's public land livestock operations have resulted in the killing of 20 recovering wolves, including Wedge Pack in 2012, the Profanity Peak Pack in 2016, the Sherman Pack in 2017, as well as wolves removed from the Sherman and Togo Packs in 2018, and now the OPT Pack.
WDFW said the constants between the deaths of recovering wolves and the attacks are the producer and the public land area being grazed.
A letter submitted WDFW Director Kelly Susewind asks for WDFW to take a different approach and instead prioritize wildlife over livestock on public grazing lands.
The letter says livestock should be relocated and wildlife should not be killed if conflict occurs.
Lands Council Executive Director Mike Peterson and WDFW Director Kelly Susewind discussed the proposal during a meeting Wednesday.