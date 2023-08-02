OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is asking for the public to review if the northern spotted owl should stay on the state's endangered species list.
The public is able to comment on the issue from Aug. 1 - Oct. 29. The draft periodic status review for the northern owl outlines the work that the WDWF has done to help increase the population. These owls have been on the endangered species list since 1988 and was also listed as a Threatened Species in 1990.
Over the 55 years, the own has expanded its range across North America and is continuing to expand.
“Despite management and conservation actions that have reduced the rate of northern spotted owl habitat loss, the Washington sub-population of spotted owls is still facing challenges that threaten population recovery, including competition by non-native barred owls,” said Taylor Cotten, WDFW conservation assessment section manager. “Since the species’ state listing, the likelihood of northern spotted owls becoming extinct in Washington has only increased.”
The northern spotted owl averages 17 inches in length with white spotting across their brown bodies. The northern spotted owl is now rare throughout Washington, with populations continuing to decline.
WDFW regularly analyzes and reviews information to inform status and classification recommendation for species listed as endangered, threatened or sensitive in Washington.
The public can comment on the draft periodic status review for the northern owl by emailing tandepubliccom@dfw.wa.gov or by postal mail to Taylor Cotten, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, P.O. Box 43141, Olympia, WA 98504-3200.