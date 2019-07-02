The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says public access to Libery Lake will be closed next week on July 10-11.
Officials will be working on treatment of the lake to control Eurasian milfoil and Curly Leaf Pondweed.
"This restriction will aid in controlling noxious weeds, improving open water habitat for fish, and enhancing public enjoyment of the lake," WDFW said in a release.
The Liberty Lake Sewer and Water District will treat 38 acres of the lake for invasive weeds. WDFW will assist them in closing the public boat launch to make treatment more effetive.
An herbicide will be administered Wednesday, July 10 before a 24-hour restriction is enforced through Thursday.