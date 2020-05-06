SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs is reporting two additional coronavirus-related deaths at the Spokane Veterans Home, bringing the total to five deaths.
The two residents were being cared for at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center when they passed away.
According to the WDVA, 45 Spokane Veterans Home residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Thirty-four of those residents were transferred to the medical center to receive treatment.
Several other residents who tested positive are also being treated at non-VA hospitals in the Spokane area.
According to the WDVA, residents who tested positive for the novel coronavirus will be able to return to the Spokane Veterans Home's special COVID-19 recovery wing once they test negative at least two times in 24-hours.
At least three residents will be able to return to the Spokane Veterans Home sometime this week. They will stay in the special wing for at least 14 days before they're able to move back into their rooms.
More than 20 staff members have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Several staff members have already returned to work after self-isolating and completing the requirements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.