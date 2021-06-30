Vitalant delivers blood to local hospitals and across the U.S. through hosting mobile blood drives all over the community.
There's just one issue. Erin Baker, Donor Recruitment Manager for Vitalant, said they are seeing fewer donors during the summer but this summer is different.
"We are at critically low rates right now," Baker said.
She said they try to keep a four-day supply but have been struggling since COVID.
"With O's alone, we're under two days," Baker said.
Donations are down in the summer when the need for blood is at its most critical level. Car crash victims on average need up to 100 units of blood, according to the Red Cross.
That's why Vitalant said donating blood could save a life here locally.
"We're at the point where we need everybody to come in and donate," Baker said.
Valerie Higginbotham, Providence's Women's and Children's Service Line Director, said she donates regularly.
"You know, I never have any problems, so I think the main thing is the following directions when you leave: sit down and have your snacks and drink your water," Higginbotham said.
Higginbotham lost her husband to cancer and said during his cancer treatment blood transfusions saved his life.
"Because you never know when you're going to be the person or one of your loved ones, it's going to be that person that needs blood," Higginbotham said.
