SPOKANE, Wash. - A spokesperson for the City of Spokane is confident the city is hard at work plowing roadways during this week’s winter storm.
“We are in winter operations mode,” City Spokesperson Kirstin Davis said.
Since midnight on Monday, Washington State Patrol (WSP) said troopers responded to 30 in Spokane County, and 11 more across the rest of the district.
Tuesday night into Wednesday, steady and heavy snowfall is forecasted across the region; a foot of snow is possible in some areas. This makes for dangerous, messy morning and evening commutes, yet the city is working hard to keep up with plowing the roadways.
"Our priorities are always going to be hills and main arterials first, then we work into the hospital districts and the school routes as well, and then our next focus is usually the downtown business district,” Davis said.
Davis went on to say if “extreme” snowfall occurs, which she said is usually dictated by four or more inches of snow, the priority routes – hills and the main arterials – will be hit over again, possibly delaying the plowing of the other roadway types.
"Always if we get into a situation where we have an extreme amount of snowfall and we need to go into a full city plow, that kicks our crews into 24 hours operations until the entire city, all 2,000 lane miles are plowed,” Davis said.
