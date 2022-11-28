Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 12 inches possible with the highest amounts north of I-90. * WHERE...Post Falls, Davenport, Fairfield, Spokane Valley, Hayden, Cheney, Coeur d'Alene, Rockford, Downtown Spokane, Airway Heights, and Worley. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Morning and evening commutes will be impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Occasional light snow will fall during the day on Tuesday ahead of the heavy snow that will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

