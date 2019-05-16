'We Are Spokane!' Getting ready for the Lilac Festival's Armed Forces Torchlight Parade this Saturday

This Saturday, the Spokane Lilac Festival will be celebrating the 81st year of bringing the largest Torchlight Military Parade in the nation to the streets of downtown Spokane for the 2019 Armed Forces Torchlight Parade.
Filled with bands, floats, drill teams, community leaders and most importantly of all, military service men and women, the parade is always a huge hit with thousands lining the streets of downtown to watch the spectacle.
The parade embodies who we are as a community while paying tribute to those who serve our country. "We Are Spokane" isn't just a catchphrase, it's a way of life, as these community leaders outline in this video.
The Torchlight Parade will be airing live on SWX this Saturday at 7:30 pm (CLICK HERE to see where you can find SWX through your cable provider). If you don't get SWX through your cable or satellite provider, you can download the KHQ app for your smart TV, Roku or Firestick and stream it live. We'll also be streaming here on khq.com.
If you end up missing it on Saturday, we'll be showing it again on SWX on both May 21st and May 26th.