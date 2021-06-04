A system moving into the Pacific northwest brings the threat of gusty winds and elevated fire danger through the first half of the weekend.
There are Red flag warnings in effect from 11 am this morning through 10 pm tonight for the upper and lower Columbia basin as well as parts of the Cascade valleys. Wind gust 25-35 mph, combined with low relative humidity levels make for a potentially dangerous fire combination.
Winds remain breezy through the first half of the weekend and temperatures continue to drop into the mid to upper 60's through the weekend and into the start of next week.
We will continue to ride that temperature roller coaster as daytime highs head back into the 70's next week.