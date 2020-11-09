SPOKANE, Wash - Gonzaga University is investigating racial insults that were reportedly said during a Black Student Union zoom call Sunday afternoon.
According to a video posted on twitter, the meeting was joined by several people using fake names. When Black Student Union members asked the people to state their identities, the people started making racist and homophobic slurs. They also posted inappropriate comments on the chat log.
Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh released a statement saying in part, We are sickened and angered by this act of hatred against our students. This is a violation of the University's standards and the university will launch and investigation."
This afternoon, members of the @Gonzaga_BSU were subjected to the vile, hateful, racist and homophobic statements by anonymous individuals who infiltrated their organization's meeting online. I am sickened by this disgusting hate crime and denounce those responsible for it.(1/3)— Thayne M. McCulloh (@Gonzaga_Prez) November 9, 2020
This behavior is not reflective of the @GonzagaU I believe in, the community I am a part of and labor on behalf of every day. Together with my colleagues @deenajgonzalez @DrKPorterfield and Dr. Raymond Reyes, I call out to all our students, faculty and staff to speak out...(2/3)— Thayne M. McCulloh (@Gonzaga_Prez) November 9, 2020
The University also tweeted Sunday afternoon and said, "We condemn the disgusting, dehumanizing & intolerable behavior experienced by our Black Student Union & community this afternoon. We will exhaust every option to identify those responsible for this heinous act."
We condemn the disgusting, dehumanizing & intolerable behavior experienced by our Black Student Union & community this afternoon. We will exhaust every option to identify those responsible for this heinous act. Read President McCulloh's statement here: https://t.co/rnAieDAfoq— Gonzaga University (@GonzagaU) November 9, 2020
KHQ has reached out the the students who posted the video of the attach, we are still waiting to hear back from them.
