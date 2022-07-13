Per the services for the new Trent homeless shelter:
“After reviewing all aspects of this project, we decided not to participate at this time.”
“The need for shelter services continues to grow exponentially in our community and The Salvation Army continues to do the utmost possible to help with pivotal programs including The Way Out Bridge Housing Center, Family Emergency Safe Shelter, Stepping Stones Transitional Housing, Sally’s House for abused and neglected children (ages 2-12), and Evangeline’s House, a short-term emergency care placement facility for young people, ages 12 through 20. We welcome the hand-up from additional shelter services to help our most vulnerable neighbors.
“We work closely with the City of Spokane, area agencies, and other providers of vital services to care for our homeless neighbors every day; both on and off the streets of Spokane. The Salvation Army remains responsible for safe and secure operations on our properties and for the people we serve, regardless of region or neighborhood. Last year, for example, we helped 322 children, who had been abused or neglected, find loving foster homes, and assisted 65 young people, ages 12 through 20, who had experienced trauma in their lives at home, find foster homes or their own housing. In addition, we have The Way Out Center for adults who are serious about exiting homelessness. In the last six months, we have served 165 individuals. I’m happy to say that 21% of our guests have found employment, two have purchased a home, one has bought an RV to reside in, seven are in transitional housing, and 16 have found housing with or without subsidy. We have many services and programs and are excited when children and adults find success in their own lives.”
“We are genuinely supportive of real and collaborative efforts as outlined in some of the preliminary “good neighborhood agreement” language we have reviewed. In order for any “good neighborhood agreement” to succeed, every business and organization has to fully embrace their shared obligation.”