SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Shock are no longer an Indoor Football League (IFL) team. Shock Team Owner Sam Adams missed a deadline to produce a $128,000 bond to secure the Spokane Arena for the upcoming season.
With the deadline looming, the IFL board of directors made the call to end the season “due to multiple issues in the Spokane market, including a dispute with the arena.” The news release was posted Thursday by oursportscentral.com.
KHQ spoke to Spokane Public Facilities District CEO Stephanie Curran, who manages the Spokane Arena. Prior to speaking on the phone, she confirmed via text that the PFD sent Adams an official termination letter as well.
"By no means are we happy about this," Curran said. "We did everything we could to make this work for him. We gave him extension after extension after extension."
When she learned the IFL kicked them out of the league, Curran said it was the last thing the Spokane Public Facilities District wanted to hear.
"We are a really legit sports town, the last thing I'd ever want to see is one of our teams failing," Curran said. "It was very difficult. We gave it everything we could, we gave him every chance we could and he just couldn't come through."
Adams has said he's looking to join the National Arena League. If all goes well for him, he hopes to negotiate a new contract with the Spokane Arena.
As for this season, Adams said all the vendors will be paid and season ticket holders will be refunded.
"I hope he's sincere about that, because that's exactly what should happen," Curran said. "He owes people money and he needs to make that right. As long as he owes people in Spokane money, there would be no scenario where I'd want to enter into a contract with him."