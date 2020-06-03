COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Protests throughout the week have been peaceful so far in Coeur d'Alene, but what's different is the amount of armed Idahoans there protecting their city.
In Coeur d'Alene it seems that everyone is on the same page. BLM protesters want their voices heard and change to happen; armed Idahoans want them to have their voices heard; As does the Coeur d'Alene Police Department and they all want it done peacefully.
"I'm more than welcoming the BLM protest, I want their voice to be heard, I know that myself as a white straight male in the US, I know that I don't know what it is like to be a black male person or black female person, I have no idea at all, so I want their voices heard," said an anonymous Boogaloo Boi, who attended the protests in Coeur d'Alene.
The man we spoke to from the Boogaloo Boi's said that when their group was in Coeur d'Alene, they were not just there to protect the city and the businesses of Coeur d'Alene, they were also there to protect the protesters.
"We believe that their protest is completely justified and police need more accountability for how they act," they said.
According to the man we spoke to, Boogaloo Bois believe that liberty and freedom is for everyone. So, they said they were there protecting the protesters freedom of speech. But online, people say this group is racist.
The man KHQ's Ayanna Likens talked to said that isn't the case.
"We were there in arms, which can make us look a bit, oh, white supremacy, racist, but no, we believe that any person of color should be armed to protect themselves," said the Boogaloo Boi.
They were not the only group there protecting the protesters, hundreds of armed Idahoans were there Monday night.
"We don't want violence, the last thing we want is violence, we want the most peaceful solution possible," said a Boogaloo Boi.
Coeur d'Alene Police said it's all legal, it's their right to carry.
"As far as armed Idahoans, we treat them like any other group, their rights are protected. What we have seen over the past week, the freedom to assemble, freedom of speech speech, freedom to bear arms, those are the freedoms that all Idahoans or anybody is afforded and we are here to make sure those are respected," said Cap. Dave Hagar with the Coeur d'Alene Police Department.
There are more protests planned for the week and Captain Hagar said he isn't concerned about them turning violent.
"We have had open conversations with people out there no matter which group they are with, and I am really confident in the respect that they have shown each other so I don't really have any concerns," said Cap. Hagar.
