One week ago, August 28, 2020, Spokane Police were responding for the second time to Mission Park for a call about a couple arguing in a parking lot about a cell phone. On paper, it seems like a mundane call, but one that was a split second away from becoming potentially deadly.
During the course of the call, officers had been made aware of a knife in the car. The couple who were arguing were outside of the van, were separated and being interview by officers. As those officers listened to the man and woman, another officer began walking around the van to assess the scene and came across something concerning.
"There's a pistol on the passenger floorboard," you can hear the officer wearing the body camera say as he calmly tries to tell his partners he has spotted a gun.
His partners don't hear the announcement and five seconds later, the suspect inexplicably decides to not only jump into the van, but to go right for the gun.
"Get out of the car! There's a gun in the car! Get out of the car!" the officer yells with his weapon drawn.
It's unclear from the video due to lighting, but Spokane Police say the man actually grabbed the gun, appeared to shove it further under the seat and then quickly brought his hand out from under the seat. Not knowing if we was coming back out armed, there's a split-second officers would've been justified firing, according to Sgt. Terry Preuninger.
The man, who police say was intoxicated, might not know just how close he came to being shot.
"That officer made that decision to not shoot in less than a second," Sgt. Preuninger said. "It's shocking how often a police officer finds himself, according to state and federal law, justified in using deadly force... and ends up not using it due to one or multiple factors."
In the blink of an eye, the officer is considering a myriad of things:
- The threat: Will the suspect have a gun in his hand when he brings his hands out from under the seat?
- Crossfire: He fellow officers are lined up directly behind the suspect.
- The glass deflection association with shooting through the window of the van.
Many factors taken into account in less than a second for a decision that could have deadly consequences, and it's a decision SPD says their officers have to make more than they'd like.
"We find ourselves in these situations far more often than anyone realizes," Sgt. Preuninger said. "I won't say every day, but we just had an incident where our park rangers were in a wrestling match with a guy that had a gun. We've had in the last couple of weeks, we had a slightly larger number of drive by shootings. Firearms are all over the place an it is remarkable how often police officers find themselves in encounters where it's a potentially deadly force encounter."
Sgt. Preuninger credits the training officers receive, which is the mechanics of firearm use blended with the legality of when to use deadly force, and says while the situation in Mission Park could've justifiably, he believes, ended much differently, training and experience saw all parties walk away with their lives.
"You don't want a person's first experience with those microsecond decisions of life and death... to be out in the real world for the first time," Sgt. Preuninger said. "But that doesn't stop at the academy. You continue that kind of training throughout your career."
As quickly as the incident began, the man was back out of the van, unarmed. The gun that SPD found under the seat turned out to be a BB gun, modified to look like a real Walther P22, and it almost cost the man his life.
The takeaway from the incident? Listen.
"To disobey an officers lawful commands to stop, to go in there and touch what looks like a real firearm is foolish," Sgt. Preuninger said. "You're putting your own life in danger. You're putting the life of the person you're with in danger and you're putting the lives of all of those officers in danger."
Sgt. Preuninger added that if you think in your dealings with an officer that you were wronged, there are ways to file complaints after the fact, but stressed in the moment you can help officers by cooperating.
"Often the results are not up to us, they're up to, in most ways that person and what level of compliance they're willing to give or not give and what they're actions are and we're forced to respond to those actions," Sgt. Preuninger said.
The man in the Mission Park incident ended up only being charged with a misdemeanor unrelated to the gun.
In 2012, Spokane City officials asked the Department of Justice to help change the Spokane Police Department for the better. The reform efforts were due in part to the death of Otto Zehm, a developmentally delayed janitor wrestled to the ground and hogtied by Spokane Police in 2006. Zehm later died.
A year after reforms, use of force incidents were down more than 25 percent.
