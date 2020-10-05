“We have a duty to do better.” Rep. Jenny Graham vows to fight against sex trafficking in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - When it comes to human and sex trafficking for Rep. Jenny Graham (R - 6th District), it’s personal.
“I don't necessarily just sympathize with them. I feel I've been there,” Graham said. “There was a lot known about Debbie being murdered, but I never really talked about her being trafficked.”
Graham’s sister, Debra ‘Debbie’ Estes, ran away from her troubled family home when she was a teenager. Estes was eventually murdered by Gary Ridgeway, also known as the Green River Killer.
Graham said she “stumbled on accident” to the fact that her sister was also a sex trafficking victim.
“Certainly, I know trafficking exists, but I didn’t really know the extent,” she said.
According to a victim advocate in 2019, “human trafficking takes place every day in Spokane.”
"It's hidden in plain sight," Stephanie Pratt, the Victims of Crime Program Manager with WA's Dept. of Commerce, said to KHQ last week. "It's so nuanced and layered. Then with all of the barriers for people to talk about it or come forward or access, it's tricky... This is all about making money and traffickers know how to play the game, unfortunately, very well. They will do what it takes to make that money."
Graham also spoke about KHQ’s investigation on a series of text messages from a local massage parlor offering sex. The investigation showed the texts have been circulating around Spokane County since at least August 31.
Shawna Brogan, a wife and mother of four, received one of the texts on August 31.
Brogan said she kept getting texts from the strange number with a 509 area code from someone named 'Amy.'
The investigation also uncovered the massage parlor’s owners and employees associate with Kelan Johnson, whom they call “boss.”
Johnson was at the center of a years-long investigation into multiple massage parlor he owned in the Spokane-area. Investigators with Homeland Security and the Washington State Patrol found evidence of sex trafficking and prostitution inside Johnson's parlors in 2018, according to court documents.
Business records obtained by KHQ show “Amy” took over the parlor in March 2020, which was owned by Johnson.
“Knowing what happened back in 2018, you know that they are already aware of this. But why is it still up and going?” Brogan asked.
Graham said she has a “hope to be able to connect with (Brogan),” since she lives in the district Graham represents. Graham also said other constituents have contacted her, telling her they’re frustrated with the ongoing sex trafficking issues in Spokane.
“Trafficking doesn't care if you're Democrat or Republican,” Graham said. “This is a human issue and we have some really good opportunities to make some changes.”
Graham is hoping to use her position in WA’s House Public Safety Committee to influence additional legislation to fight against sex trafficking, including stricter punishments for people found guilty of trafficking and providing additional funding to help victims.
“We not only have an opportunity. We have a duty. We have a duty to do better,” Graham said. “We're not going to fix everything overnight, but I think that we've already done the most important part. That's talking about it.”
