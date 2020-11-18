coronavirus graphic
OKANOGAN COUNTY - Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley has released a statement following Gov. Jay Inslee's new COVID-19 restrictions for the state of Washington.
 
FULL STATEMENT: 
 
I have received many comments related to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office post sharing the Governor Jay Inslee’s decision to again place statewide restrictions on businesses and gatherings. The post was intended to inform our FB followers and in no way was it posted to endorse the restrictions or encourage reporting of perceived violations of these restrictions.
 
There is no question that 2020 has been tough on us here in Okanogan county. Individuals and businesses have been severely impacted by COVID, the Governor’s restrictions, and other happenings. We share these hardships with people around the state and across our country.
 
Many comments and concerns have been raised as to how the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office will respond to any reported violations of these restrictions. You should all know the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office remains focused on the public safety needs as they relate to crime, criminal investigations, and emergency response. We have no interest in enforcing mask mandates or private gathering restrictions. We will not respond or field calls related to these restrictions. Our focus will remain on serving the community, criminal investigations, and keeping the peace. Our deputies may educate individuals from time to time if the opportunity presents itself.
 
I encourage you to take all the precautions in order to keep you, your families, and those you interact with safe and healthy. During these trying times, we all need to stand together in support each other, our community, and resist tearing one another down.
 
Each of us is responsible for our own health and well-being and therefore, we need to keep in mind that our decisions and actions can and do affect others.
 
I wish you all the best!!
Sheriff Tony Hawley

Tags