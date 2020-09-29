The family released a statement to KHQ:
"We are grateful beyond measure for the extraordinary work of the Spokane police and FBI. Sophie is safe, but this could have ended badly. For parents and teens, we hope this brings home the very real risk and dangers of modern social media."
The girl's parents told KHQ prior to their daughter being found that the feared she had taken off with a stranger she met on the internet.
"We have no idea who this person is," they said Monday.
And by Tuesday, the family learned their fears had been spot on. Their young daughter was found nearly 700 miles and two states away. With her, according to police, was an 18-year-old man they say they do not know.
"We got into her Facebook messages," the girl's step-father said. "My daughter (her step-sister) got into her Instagram account, the hidden one. And we figured out what she was doing."
It's a scenario that Smartsocial.com Founder Josh Ochs says is playing out far too often.
"We hear this kind of story all the time," Ochs said.
But Ochs says you can work to decrease the odds in your house.
"Parents are often not on every single app that their kids are on," he said.
Familiarizing yourself with everything on your kid's phone is crucial, and Ochs also advises making sure you know how each app works too. And don't stop there.
"One of the best ways to find out who your kid is messaging is by checking in at random times," he said. "Check-in often."
But also ensure, you're checking all of their accounts. The trend of a fake Instagram account called a 'Finsta' has been around for years and teens say is only continuing. Ochs says Instagram users can manage up to five accounts, and it's fairly easy to see if your child is doing that.
He explains how here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISgtEjeJLuI
"Remind your kids, your parents are who bought the phone," he said. "They own it. It's a lot like a car."
Another excellent resource for parents is older children. Have siblings or even a trusted aunt or uncle help keep an eye on what's going on.
Josh Ochs has other beneficial information for parents here: https://smartsocial.com/
