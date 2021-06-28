UPDATE: JUNE 28 at 11:20pm
Avista has now announced their schedule for rolling blackouts Tuesday.
They say that the neighborhoods that were affected by the blackouts Monday will likely experience them Tuesday as well. The outages will happen between the hours of 1:00pm and 8:00pm, and will last approximately one hour.
Some customers may experience outages more than once with no less than one hour between losses of power, Avista says.
Additionally, customers who will be affected by the outages will be notified Tuesday morning.
“While we plan for the summer weather, the electric system experienced a new peak demand, and the strain of the high temperatures impacted the system in a way that required us to proactively turn off power for some customers," Dennis Vermillion, Avista president and CEO said, "This happened faster than anticipated. Moving forward, we’re committed to reducing the length of outages and supporting our customers during this time with proactive information to manage through the protective outages that are expected this week. We appreciate their patience, understanding and ongoing partnership as we manage through the heat wave together.”
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Rolling blackouts from Avista are set to continue into Tuesday which is expected to be the hottest day of the week.
"Our equipment got to its limits much earlier than expected," Vice President of Energy Services Heather Rosentrater said. "We learned a huge amount today."
Rosentrater said Avista will warn customers when their home will lose power. The rolling blackouts are only set to be an hour long.
Rosentrater did not specify how much time a customer will have between being notified and when the outage will happen.
"It is to reduce longer-term outages," Rosentrater said.
Rosentrater said people who lost power on Monday due to the heat will have their power back on tonight.
"We can ask everyone to conserve," Rosentrater said.
An example she gave was turning up the temperature on air conditioning units to 75 degrees or higher.
The rolling blackouts started in north Spokane and other areas are starting to see outages. Roughly 3,100 customers on the South Hill in the Manito area are without power Monday night but it is unclear if that outage is due to weather.