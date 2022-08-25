CHENEY, Wash. - Flames and smoke shot out of the windows of Cheney Motel early Tuesday morning in what Cheney officials are describing as one of the first fires the city's ever seen.
The building is a total loss and more than a dozen people are out of a home. The Red Cross has stepped in to provide assistance, though one resident said their funds are starting to dwindle.
"We lost everything, we didn't have time to grab anything," Britney Pierce said.
Pierce said she lived at Cheney Motel for two years before the fire.
"One of the neighbors came and knocked on our door and said 'fire, fire!'" Pierce said. "It didn't register at the beginning."
Her and her boyfriend made it out with the clothes on their backs and their two dogs, and said within 10 minutes they saw fire everywhere from their vantage point across the street.
"You don't believe that it's happening," Pierce said. "Even though it's right in front of you, you don't believe that it's happening."
"Probably the most important thing is that everyone got out safe and unharmed, residents as well as public safety first responders," Cheney City Administrator Mark Schuller said.
Schuller said the fire got into the roof and the attic and burned for about four hours. Crews from multiple different fire agencies stayed at the scene most of the day Tuesday monitoring hotspots.
"At that point we determined to ensure the fire was completely out, the building needed to be demolished," Schuller said.
The building was demolished early Wednesday morning, and piles of rubble remain at the site.
The next steps?
Pierce says the Red Cross has given her and other residents money, but with how expensive hotel rooms are their funds are running out.
"That's what we're asking, what happens next?" Pierce said. "Are we going to have to keep searching for hotels, are we going to have to sleep in tents on the property because we paid rent for the month?"
For the city of Cheney, their next step is to clean up the property.
"All the debris needs to be cleaned up from there in a very timely fashion," Schuller said. "We will be working closely with the property owner to ensure that happens."
No one from the Cheney Fire Department was able to provide an update on the investigation into the fire's cause Thursday afternoon, and the Red Cross didn't respond to requests for an update on their assistance for those displaced.
KHQ reached out to the property owner, who said they're not ready to provide a comment at this time.