SPOKANE, Wash. - Mayor Nadine Woodward spoke Wednesday about proposed changes to the city's illegal camping and sit and lie laws.
Woodward said the sit and lie laws haven't been updated since 2014 and camping laws have been the same since 2018.
During the briefing, Woodward said the ordinance hopes to designate certain areas where sitting, lying or camping is prohibited regardless of city shelter availability.
The ordinance would prohibit camping in railroads viaducts, near shelters, riverbanks and city-owned park property. It would also allow enforcement in areas of heavy foot traffic, with fire or any other safety hazards.
Sitting and lying laws would be updated to remove the exemption for homelessness, according to Woodward.
"We make it easy to be homeless," Woodward said. "I know that's not a popular thing for some people to hear... this ordinance is not to push people around, but to push people into assistance."
Councilmember Michael Cathcart spoke with Woodward, he said the ordinance is a "necessary mechanism to help those experiencing homelessness" and that it is in compliance with the Martin v. Boise case which set the precedence for enforcing illegal camping laws.
"The plan presents our community with an opportunity to resume enforcement under certain outlined conditions." Cathcart said. "And if approved, activities that endanger our vulnerable, unhoused population - such as urban camping - will be disincentivized."
Cathcart said the ordinance will comply with the rulings of the high court by defining areas where camping, sitting and lying laws can always be enforced and areas where they can be enforced when enough shelter space is available.
The ordinance will go to City Council for approval on July 11 and could be implemented sometime this summer.