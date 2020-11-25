Aside from a weak cold front bringing snow to the Cascade mountains Friday night, we look quiet and dry through the weekend and into next week.
Thanksgiving, a ridge of high pressure begins to build in across the Pacific Northwest delivering a nice mix of sun and clouds and daytime highs in the upper 30's and 40's.
Friday through Wednesday, we will see partly to mostly sunny skies and slightly above average temperatures in the low to mid 40's and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20's.
Looks like a great weekend to hang the the Christmas lights!
Have a Happy Thanksgiving!
