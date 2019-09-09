COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - "These are tense, rapidly evolving situations, sometimes there's time enough to use some less lethal type options."
But that doesn’t always happen.
“And then there's times where it just escalates so quickly that we don't have those options,” Coeur d’Alene Police Detective Mario Rios said.
No two shootings are the same; a crowded Fourth of July gathering and a quiet neighborhood.
But one thing remains consistent.
“So once that threat is gone we obviously we feel like we have to save that persons life as well,” Rios said.
In the immediate aftermath of last Wednesday’s police shooting in Coeur d’Alene, officers become EMT’s providing emergency care.
Rios says this type of immediate, on-scene care by officers is something he’s seen evolve over the last decade.
“We've learned since that it takes training to be able to recognize that,” Rios said, "so unless you're trained in that or taught that, it's something that immediately you don't think to do."
The types of training, Rios says, is similar to what you may have learned in a First Aid class. Calling 911, securing the scene and providing care until EMT’s show up.
That’s why you’ll see officers carry tourniquets and First Aid kits as well.
But it boils down to recognizing there is a threat.
Rios says officers are trained to de-escalate situations and that using deadly force is the last thing officers want to do.
“We're not out there to take someone's life, that's not our mindset, we're there to stop the threat and then apply life saving efforts,” Rios said.
As far as the investigation into the police shooting from last Wednesday, police say there are no updates today and that the investigation continues.