SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Court documents help connect a murder investigation in Hillyard with the suspect arrested for a shooting in Spokane Valley. Brian Riley is in the Spokane County Jail and is charged with Attempted Murder for the shooting on East 7th Avenue in Spokane Valley. According to court documents, Riley, known to friends as "Rowdy", came to the home in Spokane Valley armed with two semi-automatic pistols, and a long gun. Court docs say he wanted to get money off some stolen credit cards.
He and someone in the home got into an argument and a third person in the home heard a single gunshot. That third person came upstairs and Riley admitted to shooting the gun, according to court docs. That person heard what court documents describe as "a whistling noise", which he later realized was the sound of the victim's breathing.
Court documents say Riley shot the victim, identified in court documents as Erik Klein, because he thought that Klein was going to take the credit cards. Court documents say Riley wanted to finish the job and kill Klein, but the third person talked him out of it and they left the home together. The witness says he stopped at a nearby gas station under the guise of getting cigarettes, but told the clerk what happened and asked him to call 911. According to court documents, that man, worried that Riley would kill him, ran out the back door of the gas station.
Two Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies happened to stop by that same gas station, and the clerk told them what he'd just been told, according to court documents. They said the clerk pointed out the vehicle to them and they walked over to it, but the driver, later identified as Brian Riley, took off. Court documents say that Riley drove to his father's home, but because Riley had been in trouble with police before, he wouldn't let Riley in. Deputies ultimately found and arrested Riley nearby.
Court documents say that Erik Klein is brain dead and will very likely not survive the shooting. Deputies say that Riley is also a suspect in the fatal shooting of Juan Campos, who was found dead in a Hillyard home. Riley denied being involved in any of the shootings. Court documents add that Riley has a lengthy criminal history, which includes convictions for controlled substances, attempted robbery, riot with a deadly weapon, escape, and criminal mischief with a deadly weapon.
