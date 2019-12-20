SPOKANE, Wash. - On Friday, Spokane Mayor David Condon granted the last interview of his tenure to KHQ.
Following that interview, Mayor Condon left the Spokane City Hall to spend time with his family for the holidays.
Mayor-Elect Nadine Woodward will be sworn in on December 30th, meaning for all intents and purposes, David Condon is now once again just a Spokanite.
In our wide-ranging interview, Mayor Condon talked about what he considers his greatest achievement (a team that pushed Spokane into "The City of Choice,") his greatest challenge (fulfilling expectations while keeping the greatest good in mind,) and his advice to Mayor-Elect Woodward (establish a great team and listen to your citizens.)
We asked him to describe his tenure as Mayor in one word and he chose "innovative."
David Condon is the first twice-elected Mayor in Spokane since the mid-70s.
He told us that right now, he has no definite plans for the future, but would like to continue living in Spokane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.