SPOKANE, Wash. - Just short of a week after their daughter’s body was found in a ditch after police believe she was hit and killed by a drunk driver, victim Kady McFernon’s parents are speaking out.
“We want justice for Kady, that’s the bottom line," Robbie Flemming, Kady’s father, said.
As Kady’s mother and father, Diana Hale and Robbie Flemming, wrap flowers around a cross freshly placed at the scene of Saturday’s crime – where Kady took her last breath – they embrace and remember their 33-year-old daughter.
“She was very spunky. She was fun, she was strong, independent,” Hale said. “That girl could make me laugh.”
Early Sunday morning, just hours after police believe Kady and her friend, 25-year-old Desmond Miller were struck by a truck and killed, deputies found Kady’s body wrapped around a fence, Desmond not far away.
Police believe 29-year-old Megan Skillingstad to be the suspect – it was reported in court documents, she was driving under the influence. Empty cans and bottles of alcohol serve as a reminder of what happened the night of April 29.
“There’s no excuses,” Hale said.
“She has an opportunity to get her life back, we don’t,” Flemming added. “She stole part of our life forever and that’s not fair.”
With her hands resting on her daughter’s cross, white and yellow flowers encircling a heart shaped into the structure, Hale cannot fathom the reality she and her husband, and their grandchildren, are facing.
Kady had three kids; 10, 12, and 14. Desmond was the father to a three-year-old. Four children are now without a mom or a dad, and Hale and Flemming are without their daughter.
“Desmond and Kady didn’t deserve this, this should not go unseen, people need to know,” Flemming said.
The family plans to take Kady’s body home to Piece, Idaho, and hold a service for her later this month. Suspect Megan Skillingstad is being held on a $1,000,000 bond in the Spokane County Jail.