They responded to the area of 900 South Beige Road after multiple people called dispatch to report gunshots. First responders say they saw a crowd of people standing around the 16-year-old victim. Deputies tried to save the teen but could not. They say witnesses provided very little information.
Mead High School is offering grief counseling following the tragedy. Family members have identified the victim as Owar Opiew. His older brother Orom says Owar was a kind, funny and loving person.
“He was just friendly with a lot of people,” he said. “He sees good in everybody. Everyone he met he became friends with.”
Deputies have released very little about the investigation. Orom says his brother was a protective and loving friend to so many.
“It hurts it went down how it did, but he's always looking out for someone else,” he said. “That was just his character, who he was.”
Orom spoke to KHQ because he wants to do whatever he can to make sure their family gets justice.
“It would help my mom definitely (to see whoever did this caught,)” he said. “It's not fair having it lingering out. We want to know, we want justice. We want to put this to peace.”
Detectives have asked anyone who lives in the surrounding area to check security footage they may have specifically from Saturday at 11:00 PM until 2:00 AM Sunday.
Investigators have said it is possible those responsible for the shooting had gang ties.
The family is busy making funeral arrangements as detectives continue to work the case. If you'd like to help ease the financial burden for Owar’s loved ones, you can donate here.
