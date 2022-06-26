SPOKANE, Wash. - In a press briefing from Police Chief Meidl and Mayor Nadine Woodward, more details were shared about the incident this afternoon involving multiple drive-by shootings and the serious injury of one police officer.
According to Meidl, an officer responding to reports of a drive-by incident in northeast Spokane recognized a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle quickly coming up behind her vehicle on the road. A second patrol car drove past the officer who reported the approaching suspect, and that was when the suspect fired into his vehicle. The officer was shot once in the leg and once at the head.
At this point in the investigation, Meidl says it appears no shots were fired by police today.
The officer injured is reported to be in serious but stable condition. He was able to speak with officers, and Meidl reported the officer was worried about how his shifts would need to be covered. While heartening, Mayor Woodward stressed how lucky he was.
"We were inches away from losing an officer," she stressed.
Shootings and violent crime incidents are on the rise, not just in Spokane, but across Washington state and nationwide. Chief Meidl stated it is the third officer shot in the last two years.
"This violence has got to stop," implored Woodward. "We have to stop resorting to violence, and as a community, we have to do better."
Following the report of an officer down, the suspect vehicle was pursued. The suspect vehicle eventually crashed, at which point two suspects exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot. Nearby units were able to apprehend the suspects and take them into custody.
At this time, police believe the two apprehended suspects are the only ones involved in the incident. Investigation has been turned over to Spokane County Sheriff's Office. If
Multiple scenes are still being processed. Meidl stated at least two scenes were drive-by incidents, one scene is where the suspect car crashed, and one scene is where the suspects were apprehended.
Closures can be expected for at least the next several hours. If anyone has information or home security recordings that could help with the investigation, please call Crime Check at (509)456-2233
Last updated on June 26 at 6:30 p.m.
Cpl. Nick Brigs with Spokane Police Department (SPD) has provided more information on the incident in northeast Spokane this afternoon. Multiple scenes are being investigated as part of the incident.
In a briefing, Briggs stated around 1:40 p.m., a call came into dispatch about a drive-by on Garland. Around 15 minutes later, a second drive-by was reported nearby on Dalton.
According to Briggs, a suspect vehicle shot at a police vehicle without provocation, meaning there was no pursuit in progress at that time. No return fire occurred. An officer was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Two suspects are reported to have been taken into custody. Investigators are working to determine if there are other suspects in the incident, but Briggs stressed there is not any suspected outstanding danger in the area at this time. One firearm has been recovered so far.
Much of the area remains lockdown while investigations continue.
SPD asks any witnesses, as well as anyone who may have home security footage in the area of Nevada and Dalton that may have recorded some of the incident to please call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.
Previous:
Spokane police are responding to an incident in north Spokane.
Several streets in a large area are blocked off, from Empire and Morton, to Dalton and Cincinnati, and along Standard from Dalton to Liberty.
Officers on scene at N. Standard and E. Liberty stated there were multiple scenes regarding the incident, and very little information available at this time. Cpl. Nick Briggs with Spokane Police Department (SPD) will be giving a press briefing shortly.
Witnesses allege it started with a robbery at a Jack-in-the-Box, but that has not been confirmed at this time.