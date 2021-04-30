28-year-old Anthony Fuerte pleaded guilty Friday morning to murdering Makayla Young, after nearly a year of sitting in the Spokane County Jail. But Young's family say they feel hurt and cheated by the system. They say the plea deal isn't what they agreed to with prosecutors, and the 20 to 30 year sentence range, isn't enough for taking a life.
"It's so disappointing," Emily Young, Makayla's younger sister told us. "That something so brutal, he might walk out with a 30 year sentence. We have to live with this, every day a day closer to Anthony getting out of prison."
According to records, Fuerte and Makayla Young had recently been dating. Things soured between them, though there are different theories as to why. Whatever the reason, records show that on February 27th, at the Roadway Inn, Fuerte stabbed Makayla almost 120 times, nearly cutting off her head. He took off, but was arrested later while trying to carjack someone. Her body was found by the motel's cleaning staff.
Emily says the family wanted a chance to fight for justice for Makayla, and fight to get Fuerte in prison for life. "We were at peace with the fact-- that if we went to trial and he got 20 years-- that it would be ok, because we fought."
After a year of fighting, the family is tired and emotionally drained. They say the feel like the justice system failed them, and failed Makayla. "We haven't had the chance to grieve because we were in fight or flight mode. So for all that fighting, we are disappointed it's ending this way."
Anthony Fuerte will be sentenced on May 24th. Based on the plea deal, he could be out of prison in his 50's.