SPOKANE, Wash. -- One week from today, the man who entered a plea of guilty for the murder of Makayla Young will be sentenced. The victim’s family says they were adamant they did not want a plea deal. They say while they are still upset the case didn’t move forward to a trial, their focus now is on trying to get the maximum sentence possible for Anthony Fuerte.
According to court documents, Fuerte stabbed his girlfriend dozens of times, nearly decapitating her inside of a North Spokane hotel room in early 2020. The couple had only been seeing each other for a few weeks.
The family wants the brutality of the case to be a factor when it comes to sentencing. They are asking anyone touched by Makayla’s story to consider writing an impact statement for the judge to review. Those letters are due Monday to ensure the judge has ample time to review them. You can email letters to young011414@gmail.com.