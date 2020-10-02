Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020
Former Vice President and current presidential candidate Joe Biden tweeted early Friday morning, responding to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's positive COVID-19 test results.
"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melanie Trump for a swift recovery," the tweet said. "We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family."
