MOSCOW, Idaho -- The search for a killer continues on the Palouse as four families anxiously await any updates . The bodies of U of I students Madison Mogen (21), Kaylee Goncalves (21), Xana Kernodle (20), and Ethan Chapin were found Sunday in a home the women lived in near campus. All four were the victims of apparent stab wounds, according to investigators.

Autopsies will be conducted Wednesday providing more details about what happened in the early morning hours Sunday in the residence on King Road. Police have maintained they believe this was a targeted and isolated attack, adding they don't believe there is a threat to the public. It's something the family of Kaylee Goncalves is having trouble understanding.

"We don't share that sentiment," Kaylee's sister Alivea Stevenson said. "Our family doesn't share that sentiment. Anything can be isolated until it's not. Until we have someone in custody, there is no way with any amount of confidence to say it's isolated."

Kaylee's family says they have been in contact with both investigators within MPD and now the FBI. They say they are angry, heartbroken and fearful.

"Someone did this with a purpose of doing this," Alivea said. "They (killed) not once, not twice, not three times, but four and I don't know of anything scarier than that."

Alivea has been on a mission to do some investigating of her own to try to piece together her sister's final hours. She knows Kaylee and another victim, Maddie, had gone to a popular Moscow bar that evening, grabbed food, and taken an uber. They have also looked at cell phone information to pinpoint who she was in contact with that evening. She says both girls were always cautious with safety in mind.

"I want to add, being vigilant in this case was not enough," she said. "They went out in pairs...they went to trusted places...I know for a fact they locked their doors. There was key pad on their door."

Alivea says the home the victim's shared was a popular hangout, including the night before this tragedy. She said it was likely others did know the code to the door, but it's hard to say who or how many. The area where they lived is packed with homes and apartments right outside the edge of the University of Idaho campus. It's a popular place for seniors to live after moving out of their fraternities or sororities.

Living together was a dream come true for Kaylee and Maddie who had been best friends since elementary school. Kaylee's family says for as far back as anyone can remember they viewed Maddie as another member too. They shared trips, school events, and major family milestones.

"Both of them were bridesmaids in my wedding," Alivea said. "On Christmas, there would be presents for Maddie under out tree...and presents for Kaylee under (their tree.)"

Alivea said the pair was excited to go to head to Moscow together to start a new chapter at the University of Idaho. She says they joined different sororities but remained extremely close.

"I'm grateful they had each other," she said. "They did everything together... first boyfriends, graduated high school together, started college together. They lived together. They got a house together, cars together, and unfortunately, how their story goes, they died together."

Kaylee's family says she was set to graduate in December. She had a job all lined up and was excited for the holidays with her family. She had spent the days before this at their home and was set to move back for a few weeks on Tuesday. Her weekend trip to Moscow was supposed to be brief to show her roommates the vehicle she had just purchased.

Kaylee's family is pleading with anyone who can help to do the right thing and come forward. They asking anyone to report suspicious activity or behaviors, stressing the smallest of details could change the entire case.

"If you know anything, if you think you know anything or saw anything, heard anything, call it in," she said. "It could be absolutely nothing or it could absolutely be something."

But until that one tip or lead comes in, Kaylee's family is left reeling over the horrific news. They say it came from a single knock on their front door late Sunday afternoon. They saw a police officer standing on their porch. They knew something awful had happened, but absolutely nothing could have braced them for how bad it really was.

Kaylee's family told NonStop Local they were planning to decorate for Christmas, the day they were notified their beloved girl was the victim of a homicide. Now, they are planning a funeral to honor a young woman who had the brightest of futures.

"Kaylee was a spitfire, she absolutely was," she said. "She was the tan, blonde with beautiful smile that lit up the room. You always heard that, but she was so much more than that."

She was a handworker, determined, and incredibly strong, her loved ones say. The kind of person who added so much love and uplifting energy into the world. Now, they want whoever is responsible for taking that away to know they will never stop working to ensure they are caught.

"We will find whatever we need to find you," Kaylee's sister said. "I won't stop."