POST FALLS, Idaho - It’s one of the first agencies in the state of Idaho to have this type of publicly funded program.
Inside the Post Falls Police Department is the victim services unit.
Christine Jones is there.
“We will help protect you."
Jones is one of two crime victim advocates with Post Falls police who help in a variety of ways.
Everything from helping victims find shelter, walk them through court processes, you name, she’s there.
“But we let victims make those decisions,” Jones said.
This is a major topic after the Idaho Supreme Court’s ruling Wednesday saying police can no longer arrest people without a warrant or actually witnessing a misdemeanor occur.
Victim advocates fear the ruling may make domestic violence victims fearful of reaching out for help.
But help, is one phone call away.
“We've had them call from Canada, Texas, California, Nevada, anywhere,” Jones said.
The crisis line at Post Falls police is directly linked to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
From there, the process starts. Victims can be referred and helped in a variety of ways.
If the victim is local, the victim services unit can help set up travel and pay for gas.
“We assist with gas vouchers for our clients,” Jones said, "so then as she goes through into Montana, if she stops in Missoula, we have notified that agency and they'll use some of their funding to assist her.”
“So we'll help this gal get into a safe place."
Those services are also funded through grants.
But the help, Jones says, is there and will always be there.
There is help out there for any victim, no matter what the circumstance.
Safe Passes of North Idaho is in Coeur d’Alene, their 24-hour crisis hotline can be reached at 208-664-9303.
Coeur d’Alene Police Victim Services can be reached at 208-769-2220, extension 856.
Post Falls Crisis Line is 208-773-1080.