Conditions have been much improved since yesterday! We are looking at sunny skies and a light wind, so get outside and enjoy. Temperatures today will be warmer than what we saw yesterday, into the low 60's. Overnight with clear skies we head into the low 40's.
Friday looks absolutely gorgeous! The sunshine isn't going anywhere and we will look for above average temperatures into the 70's. Daytime highs peak Saturday, but we should remain above normal Sunday too.
A quick heads up, unsettled weather does look to return by early next week.
