A nice day is expected with plenty of sunshine! Dry conditions with light winds mean you need to get outside and enjoy. Daytime highs across the metro will push into the upper 50s to low 60s.
Tomorrow temperatures climb to about 10° above where they normally are this time of the year. Our average temperature is usually in the low 50s for reference. We will be looking for breezy conditions ahead of our next weak cold front. Gusts about 20-25mph can be expected. That front is set to arrive during the second half of the day. It does look to be a dry front.