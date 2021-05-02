I hope you have dinner reservations on a patio outside tonight because we are looking at some gorgeous patio weather this evening. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with just some calm winds in place.
Tomorrow a weak disturbance moves through which will create some changes. You will want the sunglasses for the morning commute, but after that look for increasing cloud coverage. A light breeze is also anticipated with gustier conditions back through Central Washington. We will watch the mountains for a chance of showers too. That cloud coverage could create a few sprinkles for the metro area. It looks like a better chance of showers will be near the end of the work week and into the weekend.