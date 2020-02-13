Light snow is expected in the mountains, with rain expected at the valley floors by this afternoon. Lingering showers through early tomorrow morning, with clearing skies through Friday afternoon.
A stronger system moves in overnight Friday into Saturday, bringing heavy snow in the mountains and light snow to valleys. Another wave on its heals Saturday afternoon into Sunday continuing to deliver heavy snow for the Cascade Crest and Panhandle mountains. Light snow and or a rain/snow mix is expected for lower elevations. In addition winds look to pick up through the weekend, with daytime highs that remain in the 40's and overnight lows in the upper 20's and 30's.
