SPOKANE, Wash. - According to a report, one Spokane police officer used force 53 times and another 40 times over the course of six years.
Together, the two officers were involved in 14 percent of all use-of-force incidents for the department. Both of them are K-9 handlers, and most of the use-of-force incidents involved K-9 bites.
K-9s on the police force play a vital role in protecting their handler and bringing a suspect to justice. The dogs are also used as a way to help officers track a suspect if they got away.
This week, the Spokane Police Department released a long-awaited body cam video from February incident when a multi-time convicted felon, Lucas Ellerman, led officers on a short pursuit before crashing into a snowbank.
What followed is an intense, often violent encounter between Spokane Police Officers Dan and Scott Lesser. It ends with the officers deploying a K-9 into the car.
Critics of the video say that Ellerman was complying with orders and that the K-9 shouldn't have been used on him. Chief Meidl backed the officer's decision.
"Using the k-9 to get him in custody to remove him from the vehicle was certainly for the officer was the safest thing to do to get him out of that vehicle," Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said.
We've seen countless news releases where a K-9 has been used to help assist a fleeing suspect or someone not complying with an order given by police.
From 2013-2018, K-9's were used 132 times, and that number is trending up.
In 2018, dogs were involved in 10 percent of all use-of-force incidents, up from 7 percent in 2017, and just 4 percent in 2016.
Canines are also now the second most common weapon deployed by police, at 23 percent, behind only stun guns at 26 percent.
It's impossible to say what could have happened in Ellerman's case. If the K-9 hadn't been used, police said he may have hurt someone or himself.
Both officers involved in Ellerman's arrest were ruled justified in releasing that K-9. However, Spokane Police Officer Dan Lesser will face sanctions for his demeanor. That particular K-9 has since retried from their duties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.