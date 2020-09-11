WEATHER ALERT: Air quality in region may range from 'moderate' to 'hazardous' through weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington Department of Ecology (WDE) issued an air quality alert that will be in place starting Sept. 11 and ending noon on Sept. 14.
WDE said areas of smoke will continue across the inland northwest into Friday. Increasing smoke region-wide is expected Friday night through the weekend as smoke from the Oregon wildfires moves into the region.
According to WDE, air quality across the region could vary from moderate to hazardous. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, running nose and can aggravate heart and lung diseases. WDE said to limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it's smoky outside.
Additional information about fire smoke impacting Washington, here. Current Washington air quality levels can be found here.
