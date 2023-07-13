Tags
...Hot temperatures, Gusty winds and low humidities Sunday and Monday... .Period of hot temperatures, very dry conditions, and gusty winds associated with a dry cold front late this weekend will elevate fire conditions to critical Sunday and Monday. This will increase fire spread for new and exisiting fires. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN COLUMBIA BASIN, PALOUSE, SPOKANE AREA, LOWER PALOSUE, SNAKE RIVER... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin - Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidities: 12 to 20 percent. * Impacts: New and exisiting fires have the potential to spread rapdily within gusty winds and very low humidities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&
- 1 killed in single-vehicle crash, fire in Post Falls
- Family raising money for 2-year-old boy found dead in hot car in Rathdrum
- 2-year-old boy dies after found in hot car in Rathdrum
- Serious crash near Deer Park backs up US-395 in both directions
- Spokane is reported to have the most UFO sightings in the U.S. per capita
- Isolated thunderstorms could produce dry, dangerous lightning on Monday
- Get off the couch and head on over to these five events happening in Spokane this weekend!
- Car filled with thousands of dollars worth of LEGO art stolen in downtown Spokane
- Few clues in disappearance of Kootenai County man last seen in February
- FOUND: Missing 59-year-old from Spokane Valley
With summer is in full swing, now is the perfect time to come out and experience a peak season day in the life at Crescent Ridge. Read moreGet a Taste of Summer Life at Crescent Ridge
Set within a working vineyard, recently released homes at Crescent Ridge epitomize luxury living at Crescent Bar. Read moreBeyond Incredible Views, Crescent Ridge Homes Showcase Best in Class Design Features
It’s no secret that a paramount perk of a remote position is the ability to work from anywhere. For many, it’s an opportunity to daydream about how to truly take full advantage and work from somewhere uniquely inspiring and convenient to get to. Central Washington’s Columbia River Basin is that haven for so many – a destination defined by stunning scenery and a dynamic lifestyle ready to be enjoyed the minute we’re done for the day. Read moreOur Favorite Season is Already in Full Swing At Crescent Bar
