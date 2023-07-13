Leslie Lowe
We are under a "Weather Alert" for the weekend, as daytime highs back into the mid to upper 90's and triple digits through Monday. 
 
There is a "Heat advisory" in place from 11AM Saturday through 11PM Sunday for the upper and lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley and parts of the Cascade Valleys as highs skyrocket to 95-105°. 
 
In addition, we are under a "Fire Weather Watch" for the potential of critical fire danger in Spokane, the Palouse, Upper and lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley and the Cascade Valleys for Sunday and Monday.  Sunday our highs will be at their hottest and a system will make its move into the Inland northwest, breaking down our ridge of high pressure and picking up winds. 
Please pay close attention to burn bans and follow our nonstop local forecast for any updates throughout the weekend . 
 
Make sure to drink plenty of water, find an area to cool off if you don't have air conditioning or will be in the outdoors, wear light loose clothing, check on your neighbors, never leave the kids or the pets in an unattended vehicle, make sure pets have fresh cool water and know the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion for both humans and pets.  

 

