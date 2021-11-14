Tuesday night Weather Authority Alert update

Tuesday Weather Authority Alert

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department has issued a warning for high winds today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and tomorrow from 1 to 10 p.m. affecting the entire Palouse area.

Wind speeds are expected to be between 15 and 25 mph, with a high wind watch up to 55 mph a possibility. There is a potential for local gusts nearing 60 mph late Monday afternoon and evening. 

Residents are warned to stay indoors during this time and avoid driving if possible. If you are outside, the SFD recommends staying in your vehicle and parking it in a place it is unlikely to be hit by falling trees or powerlines. 

It's possible you  may lose power during this time, so be prepared in advance. If you are using a generator, be sure to follow all safety guidelines and keep the generator outdoors to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Be sure to tie down or bring in any loose items outdoors, as these can cause damage to people or property, or get lost or damaged. Close windows and doors to avoid structural damage from strong gusts. 

See the full advisory warning here.

