With snow blanketing the Inland Northwest Friday morning, here is a look at area traffic alerts you need to know about before you hit the road.
...PERIODS OF LIGHT SNOW TODAY BECOMING LOCALLY HEAVY TONIGHT FOLLOWED BY STRONG NORTH WINDS ON SATURDAY... .LIGHT SNOW TODAY WILL BECOME HEAVIER TONIGHT. THE HEAVIEST SNOW TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY WILL FALL OVER CENTRAL WASHINGTON WHERE 8 TO 12 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE AROUND WENATCHEE, CHELAN, AND VANTAGE. GUSTY NORTH WINDS ON SATURDAY WILL LIKELY CREATE AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. SOME ROADS MAY BECOME IMPASSABLE DUE TO DRIFTING SNOW IN CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON ON SATURDAY. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES EXPECTED. NORTHEAST WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 TO 50 MPH. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS TODAY AND TONIGHT. THE SNOW THAT FALLS TODAY AND TONIGHT WILL BLOW ON SATURDAY. BLOWING SNOW WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO PRODUCE POOR VISIBILITY AND SNOW DRIFTS ON THE WEST PLAINS, THE RATHDRUM PRAIRIE, AND AROUND POST FALLS ON SATURDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Spokane
21°F
Snow
21°F / 8°F
9 AM
21°F
10 AM
22°F
11 AM
23°F
12 PM
24°F
1 PM
25°F
