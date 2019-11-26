Batten down the hatches as a monster storm moving in to Oregon and Northern California is set to bring strong northerly winds to the Inland Northwest Wednesday, with wind gust expected to 60 mph for parts of the NE mountains and Northern Panhandle. The Spokane/CDA metro area, as well as the upper Columbia Basin will likely see gust 45-50 mph.
Snow stays to the south with this system, and there are numerous winter storm warnings, watches and advisories in place for much of Oregon, the Sierra mountains in Northern California, to the Great Basin and through the Rockies. This system stretches over 2000 miles and will likely affect more then 20 million people ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Make sure to stay tuned to KHQ for the very latest and be checking with your air carrier if you are flying, for any delays and or cancellations.
