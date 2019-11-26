SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews with Avista Utilities will be ready and waiting to respond to outages starting Wednesday morning with windy weather forecasted to begin overnight.
According to Avista, they are anticipating the most significant outages in the greater Sandpoint area, with outages also possible in and around Spokane.
With Thanksgiving just a few days away as well, Avista crews are prepared to respond through the holiday if necessary.
"Our goal is to restore our customers as quickly as possible," an Avista representative said on Tuesday.
They are also urging customers to stay safe and prepare supplies they might need in the event of an outage: blankets, flashlights, batteries and outdoor generators.
If you experience an outage or see downed power lines, call Avista at 1-800-227-9187 or report them through Avista's app or on the company's website. Do not approach downed power lines.
